Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Deals and offers on smartphones, TVs, laptops, and more
Samsung's 'Fab Grab Fest' summer sale offers discounts and cashbacks on various products, including up to 64% off select Galaxy smartphones, up to 77% off Galaxy tablets, and up to 48% off premium appliances. Additional deals include bank cashback, exchange bonuses, and bundled discounts.
Samsung has announced its summer sale, 'Fab Grab Fest', which offers an array of deals and cashbacks across a wide range of products on Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App as well as at Samsung Exclusive Stores.
