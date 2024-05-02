Samsung's 'Fab Grab Fest' summer sale offers discounts and cashbacks on various products, including up to 64% off select Galaxy smartphones, up to 77% off Galaxy tablets, and up to 48% off premium appliances. Additional deals include bank cashback, exchange bonuses, and bundled discounts.

Samsung has announced its summer sale, 'Fab Grab Fest', which offers an array of deals and cashbacks across a wide range of products on Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App as well as at Samsung Exclusive Stores.

During the 'Fab Grab Fest', customers can avail up to 64 percent off on select models of the Galaxy S series, Galaxy Z series, and Galaxy A series smartphones. Select models of Galaxy tablets, accessories and wearables will be available at up to 77 percent off. On the purchase of select models of Galaxy Book4 series laptops, customers can avail discounts of up to 24 percent off.

Select models of Samsung TVs such as the flagship Neo-QLED 8K, Neo QLED, OLED, The Frame TVs, and Crystal UHD series will be available at up to 43 percent off. On purchase of select models of Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED and OLED TVs customers can avail bank cashback of up to ₹20000. Additionally, customers can avail benefits of up to ₹5000 as exchange bonus on purchase of all TVs.

The ‘Fab Grab Fest’ 2024 will offer discounts and unmatched prices on a host of digital appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, monitors and air conditioners.

With our ‘Buy More Save More’ platform, customers will be able to save an extra five percent on the purchase of two or more products through Samsung.com or Samsung Shop App. The ‘Buy More Save More’ platform allows consumers to enjoy bundled offers on a host of Samsung products.

Moreover, customers can get up to 48 percent off on a wide range of premium appliances such as Side-by-Side Refrigerators, the elegant French-Door Refrigerators, and the versatile Frost Free Refrigerators. They can also enhance their kitchen experience with the Bespoke AI Package by purchasing three or more selected products and enjoy an extra 10 percent discount.

As part of the exciting bank offers, customers can experience exceptional savings of up to 22.5 percent cashback when using HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and other leading debit and credit cards, with a maximum cashback of up to ₹25000.

