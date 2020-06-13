Samsung flagship Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ to feature 120Hz screen: Report

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab flagship series is expected to get a new 120Hz display in the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+. The Galaxy Tab S7 series has been leaked multiple times before this but the new detail has been leaked by a leakster who has often been right about Samsung devices prior to their launch.

Tipster Ice Universe, via a tweet, claimed that both Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ will be featuring a display panel with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Prior leaks suggest that the two tablets will launch in two display sizes, one with an 11-inch screen and the other with a 12.4-inch screen.

Tipster Ice Universe, via a tweet, claimed that both Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ will be featuring a display panel with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Prior leaks suggest that the two tablets will launch in two display sizes, one with an 11-inch screen and the other with a 12.4-inch screen.

Recently, CAD renders of the device were spotted via OnLeaks. The device is expected to feature a selfie camera on the right side of the screen and the primary camera on the rear panel is expected to feature two lenses. Similar to previous generation Tab flagships, Samsung will be providing a stylus. The render shows a groove under the primary camera for the stylus.

Instead of an under the screen fingerprint sensor like the Galaxy Tab S6 or one on the rear panel, Samsung is expected to house the scanner within the power button which has been a popular option with a few smartphones as well.

The smaller tablet is expected to feature a 7,760 mAh battery and the 12.4-inch model might come with a massive 9,800 mAh battery. Snapdragon 865 or its Exynos equivalent will power the tablets.

