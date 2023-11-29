Samsung Galaxy A05 launched in India: Price, specifications and more
The Samsung Galaxy A05 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 12,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model in India. It is available in Black, Light Green, and Silver color options.
Samsung has launched its all new Samsung Galaxy A05 in India. This affordable smartphone features a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, up to 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It boasts a 50MP dual rear camera, runs Android 13, and promises two OS upgrades and four years of security updates.