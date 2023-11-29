Samsung Galaxy A05 launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Samsung has launched its all new Samsung Galaxy A05 in India. This affordable smartphone features a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, up to 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It boasts a 50MP dual rear camera, runs Android 13, and promises two OS upgrades and four years of security updates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy A05: Price in India The Samsung Galaxy A05 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 12,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model in India. It is available in Black, Light Green, and Silver color options.

This smartphone can be bought through the official company website, various e-commerce platforms, and retail stores nationwide. As a special promotion, Samsung is offering a Rs. 1,000 cashback for customers using SBI credit cards to purchase the Galaxy A05.

Samsung Galaxy A05: Specifications Operating on the Android 13-based One UI skin, the Galaxy A05 supports dual Nano-SIM cards. Samsung guarantees four years of security updates and two generations of OS upgrades for this device. The smartphone boasts a 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) PLS LCD display. Under the hood, it is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with a maximum of 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. Additionally, the expandable memory option allows users to increase storage up to 6GB.

In the camera department, the Galaxy A05 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For capturing selfies and engaging in video chats, there's an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Additionally, the device provides storage options of up to 128GB internally, with the option to expand it further (up to 1TB) using a microSD card slot.

The Galaxy A05 offers a range of connectivity features, including 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with sensors such as an accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor. The device also supports the convenience of face unlock for authentication.

Powering the handset is a 5,000mAh battery, and Samsung has incorporated 25W fast charging support.

