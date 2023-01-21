Samsung Galaxy A14 and Galaxy A23 5G phones are now on sale: Price, offers2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 12:35 PM IST
- Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G can be purchased via Samsung India online store along with Samsung stores and offline retail stores across the country.
Samsung launched two new Galaxy A series phones in India recently – Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G. Both these smartphones can now be purchased. The duo are available via Samsung India online store along with Samsung stores and offline retail stores across the country. Here’s everything you need to know about Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G
