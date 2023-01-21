Samsung launched two new Galaxy A series phones in India recently – Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G. Both these smartphones can now be purchased. The duo are available via Samsung India online store along with Samsung stores and offline retail stores across the country. Here’s everything you need to know about Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: Features, price and offers

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is offered in three color options- Dark Red, Light Green and Black. The smartphone comes with a starting price of 16,499 for the base variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Another model with 6GB and 8GB RAM are priced at ₹18,999 and ₹20,999, respectively.

Samsung is giving a cashback of ₹1,500 with SBI, IDFC and ZestMoney along with monthly EMI starting from ₹1,382.

The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Powered by Exynos 1330 octa-core processor, the phone comes with RAM Plus feature. There is a triple camera setup on the back paired with a 50MP camera along with 2MP depth and macro sensors.

For selfies, Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has a 13MP camera at the front. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G comes with four years of security updates and two OS upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: Features, price and offers

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G has three colour options – Silver, Light Blue and Orange. The phone has two models – 6GB RAM+128GB ROM and 8GB RAM+128GB ROM priced at ₹22,999 and ₹24,999, respectively.

The company is giving a cashback of ₹2,000 with SBI, IDFC and ZestMoney and a monthly EMI of ₹1,576. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Powering the phone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset with RAM Plus feature expanding up to 16GB RAM. To perform camera duties, it sports a 50MP quad rear camera set-up along with ultra-wide, depth, and macro lens. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G comes with OIS and ‘No Shake Cam’ feature. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and offers 25 watt fast charging support.