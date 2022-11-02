Samsung Galaxy A14 camera, processor and battery specs tipped: All details here

Samsung Galaxy A14 is reportedly all set to debut in India. Ahead of the official lauch, new leaks have surfaced which suggest the camera and battery specialtions of the alleged device. As per the report, the Galaxy A14 is likely to come with a 5,000mAh battery and a 50MP primary camera sensor. Moreover, a Samsung smartphone with model number SM-A14P has allegedly appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website suggesting at its key specifications. The listing is likely to be of the Glaxy A14. This handset is shown with MediaTek Helio G80 processor and 4GB RAM. The Galaxy A14 would be succeeding the Galaxy A13.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}