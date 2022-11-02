Samsung Galaxy A14 camera, processor and battery specs tipped: All details here

Samsung Galaxy A14 is reportedly all set to debut in India. Ahead of the official lauch, new leaks have surfaced which suggest the camera and battery specialtions of the alleged device. As per the report, the Galaxy A14 is likely to come with a 5,000mAh battery and a 50MP primary camera sensor. Moreover, a Samsung smartphone with model number SM-A14P has allegedly appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking website suggesting at its key specifications. The listing is likely to be of the Glaxy A14. This handset is shown with MediaTek Helio G80 processor and 4GB RAM. The Galaxy A14 would be succeeding the Galaxy A13.
As per a report by GalaxyClub (Dutch), the Galaxy A14 is said to come equipped with a battery capacity of 5,00mAh similar to the Galaxy A13. Similar to the predecessor, the new handset might pack a 50MP primary camera. This report further suggested that the Galaxy A13 could feature a 13MP front camera sensor for selfies and video calling.
Apart from this, an alleged listing on Geekbench, first spotted by MySmartPrice, revealed the purported Samsung Galaxy A14 with model number SM-A145P. The listing suggests, the handset could get an octa-core MT6769V SoC with a base frequency of 1.8-Hz. The code number is linked with the MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The listing also shows that the smartphone will have 3.66GB of memory. This translates to to 4GB RAM on paper.
Reportedly, the Galaxy A14 scored 1,658 points in single-core testing and 5,283 points in multi-core testing on Geekbench. Notably, the actual performance of the handset might differ as the listed scores could be of a prototype. Additionally, the screenshots of the listing suggested that the much anticipated handset from Samsung could run on Android 13 out of the box.
As mentioned above the alleged Samsung Galaxy A14 has been in the rumour mill for some time. Another recent leak hinsted a water-drop style notch display for the handset. It is believed to come with a 6.8-inch full HD+ LCD display. The Galaxy A14 is believed to measure 167.7x78.7x9.3mm.