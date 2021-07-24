Samsung recently launched its first 5G smartphone in the Galaxy A series. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has been introduced in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 700. The Galaxy A22 5G boasts a big battery at 5,000mAh, a 90Hz display and a 5G capabilities under ₹20,000.

Another phone that features the same chipset and 5G capabilities is Poco M3 Pro 5G. It even undercuts the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G by ₹4,000 and has been present in the market for a couple of months now.

Here is a look at how the two affordable 5G smartphones with the same processor, stack up against each other:

Performance

Both Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Poco M3 Pro 5G feature the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The SoC is based on 7nm architecture and comes in an octa-core configuration.

Both phones have tuned the Dimensity 700 to run the two high-speed cores at 2.2Ghz and the remaining six cores at 2Ghz.

Both phones draw juice from a 5,000mAh battery, which could last longer on the Poco M3 Pro 5G on account of lack of a high refresh rate screen. While the Poco phone supports 22.5W fast charging, with 18W charger inbox, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G gets 15W charging.

Memory and storage

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has been introduced in a single memory configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the other hand, Poco M3 Pro 5G is available in two variants - one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and another with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Notably, the 4GB variant of Poco M3 Pro was launched later.

Camera

Both phones come with triple camera set-up at the back and a single selfie shooter up front. On the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, photography duties are handled by a 48MP primary sensor along with 5MP and 2MP sensors. Meanwhile, the Poco M3 Pro features a 48MP, and two 2MP sensors. The front camera on both phones is a 8MP unit.

Display

The display on Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is a 6.6-inch panel with 1080 x 2408 resolution. The screen comes with 90Hz refresh rate.

On the Poco M3 Pro 5G, the screen is a 6.5-inch panel with 2400x1080 resolution. It features adaptive sync display with varying refresh rates of 30Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz and 90Hz.

Price

The single variant of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has been priced at ₹19,999. The 4GB trim of Poco M3 Pro 5G costs ₹13,999, whereas the 6GB variant costs ₹ ₹15,999.

