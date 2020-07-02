Samsung Galaxy A31 receives price cut one month after launch: Details here

Samsung’s premium mid-range smartphone Galaxy A31 has received a price cut of ₹1000 almost one month after the launch of the device. During the launch the device was priced at ₹21,999 and has now been brought down to ₹20,999. The lower price is applicable on the 6GB RAM, 128GB variant.

The device is selling on Amazon India as well as Samsung’s official website with the revised price tag. The device will be available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White colour options.

The device is selling on Amazon India as well as Samsung's official website with the revised price tag. The device will be available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White colour options.

The phone gets a 6.4-inch FullHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U display. The aspect ratio of the display is 20:9. The device gets 64GB and 128GB and RAM options of 4GB and 6GB.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy A31 gets a quad camera on the rear panel. The setup includes a 48MP primary lens, a 5MP depth sensor, an 8 MP Ultra-wide lens and 5MP macro lens. The front camera will be a 20MP sensor.

The battery of the phone is a 5000mAh unit. The battery will support 15W charging capacity. In terms of processor, Samsung might opt for the MediaTek Helio P65 chipset.

