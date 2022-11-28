Samsung Galaxy A32 5G gets November Android security patch

Samsung is reportedly rolling out Android security patch for the month of November to Galaxy A32 5G. As reported by Sammobile, the handset is getting updated to the firmware version A326BXXS4BVK1. Although it still runs on Android 12, the handset is receiving November Android security patch.
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is one of the Galaxy smartphones eligible for Android 13 operating system. But, it seems like users will have to wait a bit longer to get the latest version. Nevertheless, Android security is getting the November patch on the device. It is available in some European countries like-- Ireland, Spain and the United Kingdom.
While there are no major improvements with the update, it brings general fixes for security vulnerabilities, including one that allowed attackers to extract call information from a Galaxy phone or tablet. The update is rolling out to users over the air (OTA). Those interested can check the update on their device by heading to the Settings app on their phone. Here, they need to tap on the Software Update menu and then tap on Download and Install if the update is available.
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G debuted in November last year. The smartphone packs 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage capacity. It comes with a 6.4-inch display of FHD+ resolution with 1080x2400 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone’s display is a Super AMOLED panel with an Infinity-U notch. It got a price cut of ₹3,500 earlier thai year and now comes with a starting price of ₹19,999.