Samsung will soon launch a new iteration of its popular mid-range smartphone Galaxy A52 5G with an improved processor. Renders of the upcoming smartphone Samsung Galaxy A52s recently surfaced in the form of marketing images. Now reports are suggesting that it will come with a more powerful processor than its predecessor in August.

If true, this update will happen within months of launch of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which was launched in March.

Look-wise, Samsung has not changed anything in the Galaxy A52s compared to its predecessor. The upcoming device will come with a quad-camera set-up at the back and a punch-hole selfie camera up front, with a plastic back in various colours.

The biggest change will happen under the hood. The Samsung Galaxy A52s will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G instead of the 750G seen on the Galaxy A52 5G. This is a newer mid-range 5G-enabled chipset with decent performance upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy A52S could be launched with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in Europe. In other markets, there could see a version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Like the Galaxy A52 5G, the upcoming phone is also likely to feature expandable storage.

Camera set-up on the Galaxy A52s will be the same as Galaxy A52 5G - four cameras with an LED flash at the back and a selfie camera placed in a punch-hole at the front.

The rear camera set-up will feature the same 64 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5 MP macro sensor, and a 5 MP bokeh sensor. The front will have a 32 MP shooter that can also record videos in 4K resolution.

The screen on the Samsung Galaxy A52s will be a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution. The underdisplay fingerprint sensor has also been retained. While it is not clear from the renders, but the screen is likely to have a high refresh rate of 120Hz as the original Galaxy A52 also had this feature.

The unit will draw power from a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It will also have IP67 dust and water resistance certification and dual SIM slots.

At its launch, sometime in late August, the Samsung Galaxy A52s is likely to be priced at €449 (around ₹39,300).

