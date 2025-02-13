Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy A56 5G is expected to launch soon, with leaks providing a detailed look at what is in store. The device, which will succeed the Galaxy A55, has recently appeared in renders and on official support pages, hinting at a March release.

Renowned tipster Evan Blass has shared 360-degree images of the Galaxy A56, showcasing its design and colour options. The handset is expected to be available in four shades: Grey, Pink, Black and Green. The images reveal a premium aesthetic, featuring flat edges and a hole-punch AMOLED display. A notable design element returning from its predecessor is the raised island section on the frame, which houses the power and volume buttons.

Turning to the rear, the Galaxy A56 could sport a revamped camera module. It consists of three lenses positioned in a blacked-out vertical island, accompanied by an LED flash. The device will likely feature a glass back, while antenna lines suggest a shift to a metal frame rather than polycarbonate, potentially enhancing durability and in-hand feel.

Speculation around the specifications indicates that the Galaxy A56 will boast a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is expected to run on Samsung’s Exynos 1580 chipset, with configurations offering up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Battery performance is set to be a key highlight, as the phone is tipped to include a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. This marks a significant upgrade over previous models, particularly when compared to Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S25, which is still limited to 25W wired charging.

On the photography front, the Galaxy A56 is likely to feature a triple-camera system, including a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro camera. Meanwhile, the front-facing camera could see an upgrade to a 12MP sensor, improving selfie quality over its predecessor.