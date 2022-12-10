Samsung Galaxy A71 5G gets November 2022 security update

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G gets November 2022 security update1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
- Samsung Galaxy A71 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display. The handset has an AMOLED screen and comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor.
Smartphone brand Samsung has started rolling out the November 2022 security update to Galaxy A71 5G. As reported by Sammobile, the update brings firmware version A715FXXU8DVK5 to the device. It is rolling out to Samsung Galaxy A71 5G users in India and Sri Lanka. The update also comes with fixes for general bugs and stability improvements on the smartphone.
Smartphone brand Samsung has started rolling out the November 2022 security update to Galaxy A71 5G. As reported by Sammobile, the update brings firmware version A715FXXU8DVK5 to the device. It is rolling out to Samsung Galaxy A71 5G users in India and Sri Lanka. The update also comes with fixes for general bugs and stability improvements on the smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G was updated to Android 13 based One UI 5.0 recently after being updated to Android 12 earlier this year. It debuted in 2019 with Android 10 and has received three major operating system upgrades - Android 11, Android 12 and Android 13.
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G was updated to Android 13 based One UI 5.0 recently after being updated to Android 12 earlier this year. It debuted in 2019 with Android 10 and has received three major operating system upgrades - Android 11, Android 12 and Android 13.
The latest update will have an OTA rollout. But those interested can check the update by heading to the Settings app on their smartphones. Here, they can navigate to Software Update and tap on Download and Install to update to the latest Android security patch.
The latest update will have an OTA rollout. But those interested can check the update by heading to the Settings app on their smartphones. Here, they can navigate to Software Update and tap on Download and Install to update to the latest Android security patch.
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display. The handset has an AMOLED screen and comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor. The smartphone packs 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage capacity. The phone comes with a dedicated microSD card slot to expand storage up to 1TB.
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G comes with a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display. The handset has an AMOLED screen and comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core processor. The smartphone packs 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage capacity. The phone comes with a dedicated microSD card slot to expand storage up to 1TB.
The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery. The smartphone is 5G-enabled and boasts of a 32MP camera at the front for selfies. On the rear, there is a quad camera setup on Samsung Galaxy A71 5G. The camera system consists of a 64MP main sensor paired with a 12MP secondary sensor, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G can record UHD 4K videos with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution at 60fps.
The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery. The smartphone is 5G-enabled and boasts of a 32MP camera at the front for selfies. On the rear, there is a quad camera setup on Samsung Galaxy A71 5G. The camera system consists of a 64MP main sensor paired with a 12MP secondary sensor, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G can record UHD 4K videos with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution at 60fps.
Available sensors on the device are accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, RGB light sensor, and proximity sensor.
Available sensors on the device are accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, RGB light sensor, and proximity sensor.