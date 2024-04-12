Samsung Galaxy AI features coming to these devices: Check if yours is on the list
Samsung plans to bring Galaxy AI features to older flagship phones like Galaxy S21 and S22 next month with the One UI 6.1 update, offering 'Galaxy S23 FE level AI' features but excluding certain functionalities like Instant Slow-Mo.
Galaxy AI and Circle to Search were a major selling point during the launch of the Galaxy S24 series earier this year. Last month, the Korean smartphone maker decided to bring these features to bring Galaxy AI to its 2023 flagship devices like the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip. However, Samsung now looks set to add these major features to its even older flagship phones including the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 as soon as next month.