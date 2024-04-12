Samsung plans to bring Galaxy AI features to older flagship phones like Galaxy S21 and S22 next month with the One UI 6.1 update, offering 'Galaxy S23 FE level AI' features but excluding certain functionalities like Instant Slow-Mo.

Galaxy AI and Circle to Search were a major selling point during the launch of the Galaxy S24 series earier this year. Last month, the Korean smartphone maker decided to bring these features to bring Galaxy AI to its 2023 flagship devices like the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip. However, Samsung now looks set to add these major features to its even older flagship phones including the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 as soon as next month.

According to a report by 9to5Google citing a forum post by a Samsung employee, Samsung will add Galaxy AI features to its entire 2022 and 2021 flagship lineups as soon as next month. The much-awaited feature will reportedly be rolled out to these devices with the One UI 6.1 update in early May.

Notably, since the post only mentions flagship devices other Samsung devices like the Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Tab 8 FE and others will not be eligible for the update. Moreover, the 2022 flagship devices getting the OneUI 6.1 update will only be given all the AI features and it is reported to get "Galaxy S23 FE level AI", meaning that certain features like Instant Slow-Mo will not be available on older devices.

List of devices getting Galaxy AI: Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy AI now supports more dialects: In other news, Samsung also recently announced that it is adding support for 3 new dialects in Galaxy AI namely Australian Engliish, Cantonese and Canadian English. The company also plans to add support for four more languages later this year: Romanian, Turkish, Dutch, traditional Chinese and Swedish



