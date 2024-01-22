Samsung has unleashed its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S24 series, showcasing a plethora of innovative AI features that aim to redefine the mobile user experience. Branded under the umbrella term "Galaxy AI," these features are designed to simplify everyday tasks, enhance productivity, and unleash creativity. Let us delve into the standout features of the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, and compare them to the AI offerings from tech giant Google. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Live Translation Among the standout features, Samsung's Live Translation takes the spotlight. This groundbreaking tool facilitates real-time voice and text translation during phone calls, supporting 13 languages and 17 dialects. The live translation feature enables two individuals conversing in different languages to engage in a basic conversation seamlessly. The inclusion of a Transcribe Assist in the voice recorder further extends translation capabilities.

Interpreter Similar to Live Translation, the Interpreter feature focuses on translating conversations into text, displayed on a split-screen. This text-based transcription allows individuals to engage in face-to-face conversations while reading the translated content. Notably, this feature operates without the need for cellular data or Wi-Fi, ensuring accessibility in various scenarios.

Circle to Search Introducing Circle to Search, Samsung provides a unique and visually intuitive way to launch Google searches. Users can circle, highlight, scribble, or tap on any part of an image, video, or text, instantly triggering a relevant Google search. This feature proves handy for exploring more details about images or quickly identifying products within photos.

Chat Assist Integrated into the keyboard, Chat Assist analyzes and adjusts the tone of messages as users type. This feature proves invaluable for tailoring messages to different contexts, whether it is a professional email or a catchy social media caption. Users can effortlessly refine their messages to align with the intended tone and style.

Generative Edit The Generative Edit feature employs AI to make reality-bending edits to photos, similar to Google Pixel 8's Magic Editor. Users can remove objects from images, with Generative Edit seamlessly filling in the background. While major AI alterations are watermarked, minor edits, like removing reflections, go unnoticed.

Note Assist Note Assist takes note-taking to the next level by offering AI-generated summaries, translations, and file formatting within Samsung's Notes app. Additionally, it creates digital covers for notes, providing users with quick previews for easy identification.

Google Pixel 8 Google's Pixel 8, launched last year, set the stage for the ongoing AI arms race in smartphones. The Pixel 8 series boasts impressive AI features, making it a formidable competitor to Samsung's Galaxy AI.

Magic Editor Google's Magic Editor utilizes generative AI and advanced processing techniques for effortless yet sophisticated photo edits. From repositioning subjects to creating entirely new backgrounds, this feature caters to users seeking professional-level edits without the need for specialized skills or third-party apps.

Best Take A standout tool in the Pixel 8 lineup, Best Take allows users to seamlessly swap faces in a series of photos. This feature is perfect for creating unified group photos where everyone is looking at the camera and smiling.

Call Screen Google's Call Screen feature, enhanced in the Pixel 8, leverages Google Assistant to answer calls and filter out unwanted robocalls or scammers. The natural-sounding voice and improved context understanding elevate the call management experience.

Audio Magic Eraser Pixel 8 introduces Audio Magic Eraser, an AI-powered tool that targets and reduces unwanted sounds in recorded videos. Whether it's background music or wind noise, this feature ensures clear and crisp audio in your video recordings.

