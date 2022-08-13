Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro India price revealed: Details inside1 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 09:50 AM IST
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes with coaxial two-way speaker with 24bit Hi-Fi audio support and 360 audio.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro was unveiled globally at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. The South Korean company has now revealed the earbuds’ Indian pricing and offer details. The all-new TWS earbuds carry a price tag of ₹17,999. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be available in the country starting August 16. It can be purchased via Samsung.com and retail stores across the country.