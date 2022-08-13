OPEN APP
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro India price revealed: Details inside
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro was unveiled globally at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. The South Korean company has now revealed the earbuds’ Indian pricing and offer details. The all-new TWS earbuds carry a price tag of 17,999. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be available in the country starting August 16. It can be purchased via Samsung.com and retail stores across the country.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Offers

Samsung has announced a cashback of 3,000 from leading banks on the earbuds purchase. This will bring down the device’s effective price to 14,999.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is also up for pre-booking in the country. Those pre-ordering the TWS earbuds will be eligible to buy the Samsung Wireless Charger Pad worth 2,999 at a discounted price of 499. Buyers can also avail easy finance options and get up to 3,000 off by exchanging their old device.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be available in Bora Purple, Graphite, and White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are equipped with coaxial two-way speaker with 24bit Hi-Fi audio support and 360 audio. The earbuds weigh 5.5 grams and are said to be 15% smaller than the Galaxy Buds Pro.

The new earbuds feature an updated Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to cut out background noise. There is a Voice Detect feature that helps one tune in better to in-person conversations even when you’re plugged in.

It is equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 version for wireless connectivity and has an Auto Switch functionality. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds are compatible with smartphones running Android 8 and above having more than 1.5GB of RAM.

Each earbud houses a 61mAh battery which is claimed by the company to deliver a battery life of up to 8 hours with ANC off. Total battery of the device is claimed to be up to 29 hours on a single charge. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds come with quick charging support and are said to offer 1 hour of playback time with 5-minute charging. The charging case has a battery capacity of 515mAh. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are water resistant with IPX7 rating.

