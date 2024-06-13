Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro leak reveals Apple-inspired ‘Stem design’; netizens react with funny memes
A leaked image of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro reveals a new stem design, enhanced battery life, and high-fidelity audio. Expected features include dual drivers, Bluetooth 5.4, IP57 rating, and Adaptive ANC.funny
In a recent leak just ahead of their official release, the first image of Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Buds 3 Pro has surfaced, showcasing a significantly redesigned look. Shared by well-known leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks), the image reveals that the new wireless earbuds adopt a stem design, reminiscent of Apple's AirPods series.