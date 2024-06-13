Explore
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro leak reveals Apple-inspired ‘Stem design’; netizens react with funny memes

Livemint

A leaked image of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro reveals a new stem design, enhanced battery life, and high-fidelity audio. Expected features include dual drivers, Bluetooth 5.4, IP57 rating, and Adaptive ANC.funny

The leaked photo, though partially obscured with a mosaic filter presumably to avoid takedown requests from Samsung, clearly shows the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in a sleek silver color. (@AsianGeekSquad)

In a recent leak just ahead of their official release, the first image of Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Buds 3 Pro has surfaced, showcasing a significantly redesigned look. Shared by well-known leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks), the image reveals that the new wireless earbuds adopt a stem design, reminiscent of Apple's AirPods series.

The leaked photo, though partially obscured with a mosaic filter presumably to avoid takedown requests from Samsung, clearly shows the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in a sleek silver color. The image also highlights the inclusion of silicone ear tips, aligning with previous rumors.

This design overhaul supports earlier reports suggesting that the addition of a stem would enhance both battery longevity and call quality. Other leaks had indicated that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro would feature a dual-driver setup and Bluetooth 5.4 compatibility. Additionally, these flagship earbuds are expected to support 24-bit 96KHz audio transmission via the Samsung Seamless Codec Hi-Fi, promising superior sound quality.

Durability seems to be a focus for Samsung, as the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are reportedly equipped with an IP57 rating, offering substantial resistance to dust and water. Another intriguing aspect is the potential inclusion of ‘Blade Lights,’ hinted at by visible LED strips in the leaked image. The earbuds might also boast features like Adaptive ANC, Adaptive EQ, and Ambient Sound, with an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge.

As the official unveiling approaches, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are shaping up to be a formidable competitor in the wireless earbuds market, combining innovative design with advanced audio technology.

In response to the leak, netizens have shared humorous reactions. For instance, @Lakshya Lark on X posted a Mr. Bean meme with the comment "Samsung copying Apple." Another user pondered whether Samsung's adoption of a stem design, similar to Apple's AirPods, validates Apple's earlier claims about sound accuracy with stems.

Another user said, “@iHateApplee. Eww. Samsung not innovating??? What is that?? Samsung is so behind Apple."

 

Published: 13 Jun 2024, 06:13 PM IST
