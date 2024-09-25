Samsung Galaxy Buds FE explosion allegedly leaves user with hearing loss: Report
In a shocking incident, a user in Turkey claims that a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds FE exploded while in use, leaving his girlfriend with permanent hearing damage. The story, shared on Samsung's Turkish community forum, has quickly garnered attention from international news outlets (via HT Tech).