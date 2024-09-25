In a shocking incident, a user in Turkey claims that a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds FE exploded while in use, leaving his girlfriend with permanent hearing damage. The story, shared on Samsung's Turkish community forum, has quickly garnered attention from international news outlets (via HT Tech). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the post, the user had recently purchased the Galaxy Buds FE to pair with his Galaxy S23 Ultra. Straight out of the box, the earbuds had a 36 per cent charge, and he had not yet recharged them. When his girlfriend borrowed the buds to test them out, the situation took a tragic turn — one of the earbuds allegedly exploded while she was wearing it, resulting in significant hearing loss, reported the publication.

As per several media reports, in a follow-up, the user recounted his experience of taking the damaged Galaxy Buds to a Samsung service center in Cemalpasa, Adana. Initially, the staff seemed surprised and apologetic upon seeing the damaged earbuds. However, things took an unexpected turn when the company, after a two-day investigation, reportedly claimed the earbuds had only "deformed" and had not exploded. Samsung offered a replacement of the same model as a goodwill gesture but stated, "Take it or leave it," also advising the user that he was free to take legal action if unsatisfied.

Frustrated by the outcome, the user shared that he had been struggling with the issue for months, adds the report. He emphasized that he had all necessary documentation, including the invoice, photos of the device before and after the incident, and medical records confirming the hearing loss was caused by the explosion.