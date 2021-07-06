Samsung Galaxy F22 to launch today at 12 PM. The new smartphone from Samsung is expected to be featured in the mid-range segment. Details about the device's features and availability have been partially revealed by the company.

Also read- Amazon ‘Smartphone Upgrade Days’: Offers on Redmi, iPhones, OnePlus, Samsung

Expected Features

The new Galaxy F22 is the fourth smartphone in the F-series. The device will sport a notch display and a quad-camera setup on the rear panel. Samsung has revealed that the camera setup will get a 48MP lens. The display will be an sAMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Another big selling point of the new Galaxy F22 is the battery unit. The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with a 6000mAH battery.

In terms of processing power, the smartphone is expected to come equipped with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

Expected Price and Availability

The new Samsung Galaxy F22 will be priced under ₹15,000 according to a report by 91Mobiles. Considering the specs, the price could be much lower that ₹15,000.

Since Flipkart has already put up banners for the Samsung Galaxy F22, it is safe to assume that the device will available via Flipkart as well as the company's official store in India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.