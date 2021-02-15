Samsung Galaxy F62 launched in India: Price, features, other details

Samsung Galaxy F62 has been launched in India. The device comes with an Exynos 7nm chipset and is priced in the premium mid-range range. The phone comes with a quad-camera setup and hole-punch display.

The new Samsung Galaxy F62 is priced at ₹23,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The second variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at ₹25,999. The device will be available via Samsung’s official store as well as from Flipkart and Reliance Digital store. Samsung's offline retailers will also be selling the device The device will be available in three colours: Laser Blue, Laser Grey and Laser Green.

The company is offering a cashback of ₹2,500 for buyers who use ICICI credit and debit cards. The device will go on sale for the first time on 22 February, 12 PM.

The Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a 6.7-inch sAMOLED screen. The device is powered by Exynos 9825 SoC which the company claims is best in the segment. One of the biggest USPs of the new phone is the 7000mAh battery.

The primary sensor in the quad camera setup is a 64MP lens. The device comes with a 32MP front facing sensor with 4K recording capability.

