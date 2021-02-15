Samsung Galaxy F62 launched in India: Price, features, other details

The new Samsung Galaxy F62 is priced at ₹23,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The second variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at ₹25,999. The device will be available via Samsung’s official store as well as from Flipkart and Reliance Digital store. Samsung's offline retailers will also be selling the device The device will be available in three colours: Laser Blue, Laser Grey and Laser Green.

