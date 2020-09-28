Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 get price cut in India: Details here

Samsung has decreased the prices of two of its cheapest smartphones in the Galaxy M series, the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11. Both smartphones feature in the budget range and the now Galaxy M01 has been brought down to a starting price under ₹8000.

The Samsung Galaxy M01 has now been priced at ₹7,999 down from ₹8,399 for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M11 for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage is priced at ₹10,999 down from the earlier price of ₹11,499. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at ₹11,999 down from ₹12,999. The revised prices of both smartphones can be found on Samsung’s official e-store as well as Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Samsung had launched the Galaxy M01 along with the Galaxy M11 in the month of June and this is the second price cut for the cheaper smartphone. The smartphones were launched early in the month of June.

The Samsung Galaxy M01 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. It is powered by Snapdragon 439 SoC. The device also supports storage expansion using a MicroSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the device gets a dual-lens setup with one 13MP lens and another 2MP lens.

The front snapper comes with a 5MP lens for selfies. The device gets a smaller 4000mAh battery unit. It comes with features like face unlock. Both smartphones come with Dolby ATMOS technology.

The Galaxy M11 comes with a triple-lens setup with a primary 13MP lens, 5MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing snapper is an 8MP lens.

The Galaxy M11 gets a 6.4-inch infinity-O display with HD+ resolution. In terms of processing power, the device gets Snapdragon 450 chip which is an octa core processor with up to 1.8GHz. The device gets a 5000mAH lithium-ion battery.

