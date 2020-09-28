Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 get price cut in India: Details here

Samsung Galaxy M11 for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage is priced at ₹10,999 down from the earlier price of ₹11,499. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at ₹11,999 down from ₹12,999. The revised prices of both smartphones can be found on Samsung’s official e-store as well as Amazon India.