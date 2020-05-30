Samsung will be launching the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 in India. Earlier reports suggested that the launch will happen within weeks but it seems it will happen sooner than expected. Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 will be launching on 2 June and the devices will also be going on sale soon after that. The launch of the device is set for 12 pm

Teasers of the phone have gone live on Flipkart and they reveal that the sale of the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 will be conducted on 2 June followed by the sale. The Galaxy M11 is the successor to Galaxy M10s and Galaxy M10, a mid-range smartphone expected to be priced under ₹15,000. The Galaxy M01 will, on the other hand, is an all new series that is expected to be placed in the budget segment.

According to an earlier report, the more affordable Galaxy M smartphone is likely to be priced below ₹10,000 and would come in a single variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of memory. The Galaxy M01 is reported to feature a dual camera setup on the rear panel and will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

Galaxy M11 will come in two variants of 3/32GB and 4/64GB and will be priced between ₹10,000 to ₹15,000". Galaxy M11 is expected to feature a triple camera and 5000mAh battery. Unlike most Samsung smartphones selling in India, the devices are expected to feature a Snapdragon processor.

Samsung launched its Galaxy M series in India last year as an online-exclusive brand. The new brand was introduced in order to take on popular Chinese brands like Xiaomi that had an online-first approach. According to retailers, the demand for affordable smartphones priced below ₹15,000 has seen a surge in Covid-19 times.

