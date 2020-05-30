Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 sale date revealed: Details here

Teasers of the phone have gone live on Flipkart and they reveal that the sale of the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 will be conducted on 2 June followed by the sale. The Galaxy M11 is the successor to Galaxy M10s and Galaxy M10, a mid-range smartphone expected to be priced under ₹15,000. The Galaxy M01 will, on the other hand, is an all new series that is expected to be placed in the budget segment.