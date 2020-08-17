Samsung Galaxy M01 to sell at discounted price on Amazon India

Samsung Galaxy M01 to sell at discounted price on Amazon India1 min read . 05:10 PM IST
Samsung had launched the Galaxy M01 along with the Galaxy M11, which is a mid-range phone, early in the month of June
Amazon India will be selling the Samsung Galaxy M01 at a discounted price on their website. The e-commerce giant has announced that the smartphone that was launched at a price of ₹8,999 will be sold at a price of ₹8,399. The new discounted price will be made available on Amazon from 18 August.
There’s no mention of a price cut on Samsung’s end and the device is listed at the launch price on the company’s own e-commerce website. Amazon has not mentioned if this new price is just limited to a day or will be available for a longer period of time.
Samsung had launched the Galaxy M01 along with the Galaxy M11, which is a mid-range phone, early in the month of June. The Galaxy M01 comes with a single variant which gets 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone will be available in three colours: Black, Blue, and Red.
The Samsung Galaxy M01 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. It is powered by Snapdragon 439 SoC. The device also supports storage expansion using a MicroSD card slot.
In terms of optics, the device gets a dual lens setup with one 13MP lens and another 2MP lens.
The front snapper comes with a 5MP lens for selfies. The device gets a smaller 4000mAh battery unit. It comes with features like face unlock. Both smartphones come with Dolby ATMOS technology.
Samsung had earlier launched another budget smartphone that has been priced below ₹10,000. The new Galaxy M01s was launched as a slightly more expensive variant of the M01. The Galaxy M01s is priced at ₹9,999.
