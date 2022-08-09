Samsung has slashed the price of its 2021’s budget smartphone- Samsung Galaxy M12 in India. The handset was launched with an original price tag of ₹13,499. After a price cut of ₹1,000, it will now retail at ₹12,499. Readers must note that the smartphone is offered in two RAM variants- 4GB and 6GB. Samsung has reduced the price of 6GB RAM model.

Samsung Galaxy M12 is offered in three colour options- White, Blue and Black. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 720x1600 pixels. Powered by the company’s own Exynos 850 octa-core processor and runs on Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 operating system.

As mentioned above, the dual SIM phone has two variants -- 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM paired with 64GB and 128GB internal storage. The device comes with a microSD card slot to expand the storage up to 1TB.

To perform camera duties, the smartphone features quad camera setup at the back. The system consists of a 48MP main sensor having f/2.0 aperture, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, the device comes with an 8MP camera with a 2.2 aperture for selfies. The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. It offers 15 watt fast charging support and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for safety.

Earlier this month, the South Korean company reduced the price of its Galaxy F22 phone in India. The phone has two models- 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage- variant was priced at ₹12,499. It is now priced at ₹10,499. Similarly, the 6GB RAM model was priced at ₹14,499. It can now be purchased at ₹12,499.