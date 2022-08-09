OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  Samsung Galaxy M12 gets cheaper by 1,000: Check new price here
Listen to this article

Samsung has slashed the price of its 2021’s budget smartphone- Samsung Galaxy M12 in India. The handset was launched with an original price tag of 13,499. After a price cut of 1,000, it will now retail at 12,499. Readers must note that the smartphone is offered in two RAM variants- 4GB and 6GB. Samsung has reduced the price of 6GB RAM model.

Samsung Galaxy M12 is offered in three colour options- White, Blue and Black. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 720x1600 pixels. Powered by the company’s own Exynos 850 octa-core processor and runs on Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 operating system.

As mentioned above, the dual SIM phone has two variants -- 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM paired with 64GB and 128GB internal storage. The device comes with a microSD card slot to expand the storage up to 1TB.

To perform camera duties, the smartphone features quad camera setup at the back. The system consists of a 48MP main sensor having f/2.0 aperture, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, the device comes with an 8MP camera with a 2.2 aperture for selfies. The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. It offers 15 watt fast charging support and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for safety.

Earlier this month, the South Korean company reduced the price of its Galaxy F22 phone in India. The phone has two models- 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage- variant was priced at 12,499. It is now priced at 10,499. Similarly, the 6GB RAM model was priced at 14,499. It can now be purchased at 12,499.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout