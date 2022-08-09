Samsung Galaxy M12 gets cheaper by 1,000: Check new price here

Samsung has slashed the price of its 2021’s budget smartphone- Samsung Galaxy M12 in India. The handset was launched with an original price tag of ₹13,499. After a price cut of ₹1,000, it will now retail at ₹12,499. Readers must note that the smartphone is offered in two RAM variants- 4GB and 6GB. Samsung has reduced the price of 6GB RAM model.

