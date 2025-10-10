Samsung Galaxy M17 5G with 6.7-inch Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display launched in India, price starts at ₹12,499

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy M17 5G in India with the Exynos 1330 processor, a 90Hz AMOLED display, up to 2TB expandable storage, a triple camera setup, and OneUI 7.

​Galaxy M17 5G Price: ​The Galaxy M17 5G comes in Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black colour variants. The phone is priced at ₹12,499 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹13,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model, and ₹15,499 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model.

​As part of the launch offers, the company is offering a ₹500 bank discount and up to 3 months No-cost EMI on all leading bank cards. The new Samsung device will be available to buy on Amazon, Samsung's own website, and select retail outlets starting from October 13.

​Galaxy M17 5G Specifications: ​The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1,100 nits of High Brightness Mode (HBM) peak brightness. The phone is secured by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and carries an IP54 water and dust protection rating, meaning it should be able to handle a bit of splashes but not full submersion under water.

​The phone is powered by the Exynos 1330 processor, based on a 5nm process with Mali-G68 MP2 GPU. There is support for 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is also support for up to 2TB of expandable storage via the microSD card slot.

​On the optics front, the phone comes with a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 5MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. There is also a 13MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

​The phone runs on OneUI 7, based on Android 15, with support for six years of OS updates and security patches. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging (no charger inside the box).