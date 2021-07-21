Samsung has launched the new 2021 Edition of the Galaxy M21 . The new addition to the Galaxy M series is aimed at buyers looking for a budget smartphone. The new smartphone has received some updates in the camera department. However, it has retained the overall design and 6000mAh battery unit.

Price and Availability

Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is priced at ₹12,499 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Galaxy M21 variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage has been priced at ₹14,499.

The phone will be available in two colours – Artic Blue and Charcoal Black, the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will go sale starting 21 July on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores.

As an introductory offer, consumers can avail ₹1000 cashback on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

Specifications

The Galaxy M21 2021 Edition comes with a Super AMOLED 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity U display with 60Hz refresh rate. The 2021 edition also retains the rear fingerprint sensor.

Camera

The Galaxy M21 2021 Edition features a triple camera setup. A primary lens is a 48MP unit and GM2 Sensor. The camera also consists of an 8MP ultra wide lens with 123-degree field of view. The 5MP depth camera helps users capture amazing portrait shots with live focus. There is 20MP front camera comes with built-in filters and different camera modes so you can take the best possible selfies.

Processor

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 comes with an Exynos 9611 chipset. The device comes with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The battery is a 6000mAh unit and the device comes with a 15W charger in the box.

