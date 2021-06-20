Samsung will be launching a new mid-range M-series device in India on 21 June. The South Korean brand will be taking the wraps off Galaxy M32. The new device is expected to rival other popular smartphones in the segment such as Poco M3 Pro, Realme 8 and Redmi Note 10.

The Samsung launch event has been scheduled at 12 PM on 21 June. The event will be live streamed via the company’s official social media handles.

Expected features

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will come with an AMOLED display with a FullHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display is expected to get a peak brightness of 800 nits. Samsung is expected to use a Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The phone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The device might get up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the phone is expected to feature a quad-camera setup. The primary lens will be a 64MP unit. The front camera on the device is expected to be 20MP unit and it will be housed in the water drop notch. The phone will get an additional 8MP lens and two 5MP lens.

In terms of battery capacity, Samsung wll be equipping the new Galaxy M32 with a 6000mAh battery. The phone might come paired with a 15W charger. The phone is expected to get Android 11 out of the box

Expected price: According to a leakster, Yogesh, Samsung’s new Galaxy M32 price will start at ₹15,000.





