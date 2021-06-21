Samsung has launched the new Galaxy M32 mid-range device in India. The new device will rival the likes of Realme 8, Poco M3 Pro and Redmi Note 10. The addition to M-series comes with a quad-camera lens, an AMOLED screen and a waterdrop notch.

Pricing, Availability and Offers

Samsung Galaxy M32 is priced at ₹16,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage has been priced at ₹14,999.

Galaxy M32 will be available in two colours – Black and Light Blue.

Samsung will start the sale of the device from 28 June and it will be available via the official Samsung store as well as Amazon India's e-commerce store and other major retailers.

Amazon.in has listed an offer for ICICI credit and debit card users. Buyers of the Galaxy M32 can avail a discount of ₹1,250 using the bank's cards.

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will come with an AMOLED display with a FullHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display is expected to get a peak brightness of 800 nits. Samsung is expected to use a Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The phone is powered by the octa-core Mediatek Helio G80 processor. The device might get up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the phone gets a quad-camera setup. The primary lens will be a 64MP unit. The front camera on the device is a 20MP unit and it will be housed in the waterdrop notch. The phone will get an additional 8MP lens ultrawide lens, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP Macro sensor.

In terms of battery capacity, Samsung is equipping the new Galaxy M32 with a 6000mAh battery. The phone gets a 15W charger but the device can support up to 25W of fast charging. According to Samsung, the phone delivers 130 hours of music playback, 40 hours of talk time and 25 hours of video playback.

The device gets Android 11 and One UI 3.1 out of the box. Galaxy M32 also comes with Dolby Atmos support while using earphones for a surround sound effect.

