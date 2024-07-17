Samsung Galaxy M35 5G launched in India with Exynos 1380 chipset: Price, specifications and more
Samsung has launched the Galaxy M35 5G in India, featuring a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, Exynos 1380 chipset, and up to 8GB RAM. It boasts a 50MP triple-camera setup, Dolby Atmos speakers, 5G support, and a 6,000mAh battery. Priced from Rs. 19,999, available from July 20 with launch offers.
Korean tech giant Samsung has officially debuted its latest entrant into the Indian smartphone market with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G. This highly anticipated device brings cutting-edge features and robust specifications tailored to meet the demands of today's tech-savvy consumers.