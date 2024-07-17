Korean tech giant Samsung has officially debuted its latest entrant into the Indian smartphone market with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G. This highly anticipated device brings cutting-edge features and robust specifications tailored to meet the demands of today's tech-savvy consumers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications Boasting a generous 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, the Galaxy M35 5G offers a vibrant visual experience with its Full-HD+ resolution and impressive 120Hz refresh rate. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, the screen ensures durability against daily wear and tear.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Samsung's own Exynos 1380 chipset, ensuring smooth performance and efficiency. Available in multiple configurations including 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, and higher variants offering up to 8GB RAM coupled with 256GB storage, users have ample space for their apps, media, and more.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Galaxy M35 5G's versatile camera setup, highlighted by a 50MP primary sensor for sharp and detailed shots, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, a 13MP selfie camera promises clear and vibrant self-portraits.

Beyond its imaging prowess, the smartphone prioritizes multimedia with stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology, delivering immersive audio experiences. It also supports 5G connectivity, ensuring users stay connected at high speeds, alongside other connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC-based Tap & Pay functionality.

Ensuring security and peace of mind, Samsung incorporates its trusted Knox Security platform into the Galaxy M35 5G, safeguarding user data against potential threats. A robust 6,000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage, making it ideal for heavy users and travelers alike.

Pricing Available in captivating hues like Daybreak Blue, Moonlight Blue, and Thunder Grey, the Galaxy M35 5G combines style with substance. Priced competitively starting from Rs. 19,999, the smartphone will be available for purchase from July 20 via leading e-commerce platform Amazon, Samsung's official website, and offline retail stores nationwide.

Early adopters can take advantage of attractive launch offers including instant discounts and cashback options, making the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G a compelling choice in the mid-range smartphone segment.



