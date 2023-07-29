Samsung Galaxy M44 appears in benchmark listing: Report

Samsung Galaxy M44 appears in benchmark listing: Report1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 03:48 PM IST
Samsung is developing a new smartphone for the mid-range market, with a benchmarked prototype using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC. The device, likely to be called the Galaxy M44, is expected to be released in India and will run on Android 13.
Samsung has a new smartphone in development, targeted for the highly competitive mid-range market. Recently, it appeared in the Geekbench online results database, where benchmarks were run on a prototype device, reported GSMarena. This is a standard procedure for manufacturers during the testing phase.
