Samsung Galaxy M44 appears in benchmark listing: Report

Samsung has a new smartphone in development, targeted for the highly competitive mid-range market. Recently, it appeared in the Geekbench online results database, where benchmarks were run on a prototype device, reported GSMarena. This is a standard procedure for manufacturers during the testing phase.

Notably, the benchmarked prototype is its apparent use of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC, adds the report from the media publication. It is unusual for Samsung to opt for a Qualcomm chip instead of its own Exynos processors, especially considering that the Snapdragon 888 is nearly three years old.

The report adds that the Galaxy M44, with the model number SM-M446K, was benchmarked and found to have 6GB of RAM. It is likely that there will be other variations of the device as well. The prototype ran on Android 13, which is expected to be the operating system for the final product unless there are any delays. The M44 is anticipated to be released in India.

To recall, Samsung has recently revealed that Galaxy smartphone users can now conveniently access their essential Digital IDs, including Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, and Vehicle Registration Certificate, through Samsung Wallet.

As per Samsung, this step is part of the technology giant's dedication to being a robust partner in India's journey towards #PoweringDigitalIndia. Furthermore, Galaxy smartphone users can securely store their Co-WIN vaccination certificates within the 'Wallet' for easy access and management.

Moreover, Samsung has introduced a range of new travel and mobility features to the all-new Samsung Wallet, seamlessly combining and enhancing the existing functionalities of Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass on Galaxy smartphones. With these enhancements, consumers can now enjoy convenient card Tap and Pay options, make UPI payments, and easily handle bill payments, all within the Samsung Wallet platform.

According to the Korean company, these new features empower users to recharge and monitor their FASTag account, store flight boarding passes for easy access, and book train tickets directly within Samsung Wallet.