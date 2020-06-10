Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to go back to flatter screen: Report

Samsung Galaxy phones have pioneered a lot of new trends in the smartphone industry. One of the biggest trends that took off was curved screens. The Galaxy Edge series was the first to introduce a one-sided curved display which eventually landed on most of its flagship smartphones. However, Samsung took a step back with the Galaxy S20 series and introduced flatter screens this year.

A new report suggests that the South Korean company will be taking the same route with the flagship Note series. A recent Tweet by a popular leakster, Ice Universe hints that Samsung Galaxy Note series will avoid the curve display for a more flat screen.

There is no further information if this new display design will be limited to just one of the variants or to all variants of the upcoming Galaxy Note series.

Icecat said: Samsung Galaxy Note20 is flat. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 9, 2020

The same leakster also recently revealed the launch date of the Galaxy Note flagship. He confirmed that the Galaxy Unpacked event will happen on 5 August.

Samsung will be conducting an online event and considering the amount of devices that it has planned to launch, this could be one of the longest online events so far.

The South Korean tech giant is not only expected to launch the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ (or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra) but also the Galaxy Fold 2. The list doesn’t stop there, the company might reveal the new Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ at the same event. There is no official confirmation about the line-up yet.

