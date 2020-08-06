Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G priced at 1,04,999 in India

5G services are yet to roll out in India, but the devices ecosystem supporting the technology is building up. The latest addition is Samsung's new productivity-centric Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. The 5G phone was launched on Wednesday along with Galaxy Note 20 and will be available in the India market at a starting price of INR 1,04,999 and INR 77,999, respectively.

Though Samsung is yet to announce the date on which the handsets will be available in stores, the pre-booking for them is open in India from Thursday on Samsung.com and at retail stores.

Samsung's latest smartphone costs much higher in comparison to 5G enabled handsets. The recently launched OnePlus Nord which supports 5G starts at ₹24,999, while Realme's 5G ready X50 Pro starts at ₹41,999.

OnePlus Nord runs on the mid range Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and has a 90Hz display. Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, on the other hand, runs on the more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus or Samsung's very own Exynos 990 (in select markets including India). The Realme X50 Pro is more on par as it runs on Snapdragon 865.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5Goffers a 6.9-inch screen with 1,080p resolution, gorilla glass 7 and 120Hz refresh rate, while the non-5G variant has a slightly smaller 6.7-inch screen with lower 1,444 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Both handsets come with the new S-Pen, however the 9ms response speed is only available on the Note 20 Ultra 5G variant.

During pre-booking, Samsung is also offering benefits worth up to ₹7000 on Note 20 and up to ₹10,000 on Note 20 Ultra 5G. Further, there is a cashback offer worth up to ₹6,000 on former and ₹9,000 on latter with HDFC credit and debit cards.

