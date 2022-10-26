Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  Samsung Galaxy One UI 5.0: Release timeline, eligible devices and more

Samsung Galaxy One UI 5.0: Release timeline, eligible devices and more

2 min read . 11:16 AM ISTLivemint
Samsung has rolled out the One UI 5.0 update to Galaxy S22 series

  • Based on Android 13 operating system, the Galaxy One UI 5.0 update brings new customisation features like 16 preset colour schemes, 12 new colour options for home screens and more.

South Korean smartphone company Samsung has announced One UI 5.0 update. Based on Android 13 operating system, the update brings new customisation features like 16 preset colour schemes, 12 new colour options for home screens and more. As reported earlier this week, Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 5.0 update to Galaxy S22 series. It has also released the rollout timeline for the latest software update.

South Korean smartphone company Samsung has announced One UI 5.0 update. Based on Android 13 operating system, the update brings new customisation features like 16 preset colour schemes, 12 new colour options for home screens and more. As reported earlier this week, Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 5.0 update to Galaxy S22 series. It has also released the rollout timeline for the latest software update.

October

October

- Samsung Galaxy S22

- Samsung Galaxy S22

- Samsung Galaxy S22+

- Samsung Galaxy S22+

- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

November

November

- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3

- Samsung Galaxy S21

- Samsung Galaxy S21

- Samsung Galaxy S21+

- Samsung Galaxy S21+

- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

- Samsung Galaxy Note 20

- Samsung Galaxy Note 20

- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

- Samsung Galaxy S20

- Samsung Galaxy S20

- Samsung Galaxy S20+

- Samsung Galaxy S20+

- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

- Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

- Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

December

December

- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

- Samsung Galaxy S7 FE

- Samsung Galaxy S7 FE

- Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite

- Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite

- Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

- Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

- Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

- Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

- Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

- Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

- Samsung Galaxy A32

- Samsung Galaxy A32

January 2023

January 2023

- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3

- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3

- Samsung Galaxy A23

- Samsung Galaxy A23

- Samsung Galaxy A13

- Samsung Galaxy A13

- Samsung Galaxy M12

- Samsung Galaxy M12

- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5

- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5

February 2023

February 2023

- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro

- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro

Samsung One UI 5.0: Features

With Samsung One UI 5.0, Galaxy phone and tablet users can customize their home screen with new colour options, icons and quick panels. The update also brings up to 16 preset colour themes based on their wallpaper. It also offers reorganized menus for quick access to all ringtone volumes and vibration intensities.

Samsung One UI 5.0: Features

With Samsung One UI 5.0, Galaxy phone and tablet users can customize their home screen with new colour options, icons and quick panels. The update also brings up to 16 preset colour themes based on their wallpaper. It also offers reorganized menus for quick access to all ringtone volumes and vibration intensities.

The UI also adds the ability to seamlessly capture high-quality photos and video with a new icon in Pro and Pro Video mode. The zoom bar has become more responsive for quicker close-ups. Samsung has also added a new dashboard that allows users to view the security status of their phone. It will also recommend ways to fix these security problems.

The UI also adds the ability to seamlessly capture high-quality photos and video with a new icon in Pro and Pro Video mode. The zoom bar has become more responsive for quicker close-ups. Samsung has also added a new dashboard that allows users to view the security status of their phone. It will also recommend ways to fix these security problems.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP