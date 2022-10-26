Samsung Galaxy One UI 5.0: Release timeline, eligible devices and more

South Korean smartphone company Samsung has announced One UI 5.0 update. Based on Android 13 operating system, the update brings new customisation features like 16 preset colour schemes, 12 new colour options for home screens and more. As reported earlier this week, Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 5.0 update to Galaxy S22 series. It has also released the rollout timeline for the latest software update.
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
