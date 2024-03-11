Samsung Galaxy Ring could debut alongside Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 soon: Details
Samsung's Galaxy Ring could debut in July alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. The smart ring focuses on wellness, offering accurate health metrics and a 9-day battery life. Production begins in May, with an initial run of 400,000 units.
In an exciting turn of events, the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Ring could make its debut in July, according to recent leaks. The unveiling will reportedly coincide with the launches of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, creating a buzz among tech enthusiasts and Samsung fans alike. However, eager consumers will have to wait until August to get their hands on the innovative smart ring.