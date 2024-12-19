Korean giant Samsung is reportedly set to expand its Galaxy Ring offering with the introduction of two new size options. The first-ever smart ring from the South Korean tech company, launched in India in October, is currently available in sizes ranging from 5 to 13. However, according to recent leaks and certification listings, the device could soon be offered in sizes 14 and 15.

New details have emerged, with the Samsung Galaxy Ring User Guide revealing two additional variants bearing model numbers SM-Q514 and SM-Q515, reported Gadgets 360. These new options are expected to correspond to size 14 and size 15, providing customers with a broader range of fit. These model numbers also appeared in a Nemko listing, a Norwegian certification authority, further suggesting an imminent release.

Reportedly, the two new size options were also spotted on the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) website, confirming the "Galaxy Ring" moniker and Samsung Electronics as the manufacturer. Tipster Max Jambor recently took to social media platform X, claiming that the new size variants would be launched in January 2025, with a likely weight of 3.2g and inner diameters measuring 23mm and 23.8mm, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring features a three-sensor system, which includes an optical bio-signal sensor, temperature sensor, and accelerometer. It is compatible with the Samsung Health app and offers a battery life of up to seven days when used alongside the magnetic charging case. The device boasts a durable titanium build, along with IP68 and 10ATM ratings, ensuring its resistance to dust and water.