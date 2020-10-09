Samsung Galaxy S20 FE open for pre-booking: Price, offers

Samsung has opened pre-booking for its latest S-series smartphone, Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. The new phone was launched last week and now it is available for pre-booking.

Galaxy S20 FE is priced at ₹49,999. Consumers can pre-book the Galaxy S20 FE on Samsung.com as well as from leading retail stores. On pre-booking, customers can avail special benefits worth ₹8,000, including Samsung e-store benefits worth ₹4000 and upgrade bonus of ₹3,000 or cashback up to ₹4000 through HDFC Bank cards. The Galaxy S20 FE comes in five colours namely Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White.

The Galaxy S20 FE comes with a triple rear camera with 30X Space Zoom. The camera features a primary lens with a 12MP sensor assisted with 12MP lens and 8MP lens.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display. Samsung decided to keep the 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch report rate.

Galaxy S20 FE is powered by a 7nm Exynos 990 processor and comes with a 4500mAh battery. It features wireless power share and wireless fast charging and supports 25W fast charging. It is IP68 certified which makes it dust and water resistant. It has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with up to 1TB microSD card support.

“At Samsung, we are constantly speaking to our consumers and looking for ways to bring the best to them. With Galaxy S20 FE, we gave our fans an opportunity to design their next flagship device. Galaxy S20 FE is the flagship smartphone that is designed by the fans, for the fans. Galaxy S20 FE includes all the innovations our consumers love the most and it is being made available at an accessible price point. It is an epitome of our consistent effort to deliver the best to our millennial consumers enabling them to do what they love," said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

