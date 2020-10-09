Samsung Galaxy S20 FE open for pre-booking: Price, offers

“At Samsung, we are constantly speaking to our consumers and looking for ways to bring the best to them. With Galaxy S20 FE, we gave our fans an opportunity to design their next flagship device. Galaxy S20 FE is the flagship smartphone that is designed by the fans, for the fans. Galaxy S20 FE includes all the innovations our consumers love the most and it is being made available at an accessible price point. It is an epitome of our consistent effort to deliver the best to our millennial consumers enabling them to do what they love," said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.