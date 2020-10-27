Samsung Galaxy S20 FE selling with effective discount of 9000: How to avail

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S20 FE which is one of its cheapest offering in the flagship S series for this year. The company has been selling the device at a price of ₹49,999 during the festive period. However, a limited period deal on Amazon India’s website has brought down the cost further to an effective price tag of ₹40,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is selling at a discounted price of ₹44,999 which is a flat discount of ₹5000. Furthermore, the e-commerce giant is offering a flat cashback of ₹4000 for HDFC bank cards. This effectively brings down the price of the smartphone to ₹40,999. Interested buyers can lower the price even more by opting for the exchange offer. Amazon is providing an exchange value of up to ₹16,550. No-cost EMI will also be available starting from a price of ₹2,500 for a period of 18 months.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a triple rear camera with 30X Space Zoom. The camera features a primary lens with a 12MP sensor assisted with a 12MP ultrawide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display. Samsung also provides 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Galaxy S20 FE is powered by a 7nm Exynos 990 processor and comes with a 4500mAh battery. It features wireless power share and wireless fast charging and supports 25W fast charging. It is IP68 certified which makes it dust and water resistant. It has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with up to 1TB microSD card support.

