Samsung Galaxy S20 FE selling with effective discount of 9000: How to avail

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is selling at a discounted price of ₹44,999 which is a flat discount of ₹5000. Furthermore, the e-commerce giant is offering a flat cashback of ₹4000 for HDFC bank cards. This effectively brings down the price of the smartphone to ₹40,999. Interested buyers can lower the price even more by opting for the exchange offer. Amazon is providing an exchange value of up to ₹16,550. No-cost EMI will also be available starting from a price of ₹2,500 for a period of 18 months.