Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch cancelled over chip shortage, Z Flip3 sales: Report

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch cancelled over chip shortage, Z Flip3 sales: Report

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might not arrive next month, or ever.
1 min read . 04:53 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

The primary reason behind scrapping the launch event and probably dropping the Galaxy S21 FE altogether is the globally rampant semiconductor shortage

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will not be unveiled in October as planned as the South Korean tech giant has reportedly cancelled the launch event. Moreover, Samsung is even rethinking its plan to even launch the device as the semiconductor shortage shows no signs of abating.

The device was expected to be launched at the Unpacked event in August, but was later set aside for a standalone launch event. Now a report by Korean news outlet DDaily claims that Samsung has cancelled the ‘Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) Unpacked’ slated to happen next month. 

The primary reason behind scrapping the launch event and probably dropping the Galaxy S21 FE altogether is the globally rampant semiconductor shortage that has hit everything from electronics to auto. Production at Samsung are still not at par with order.

The burgeoning sales of Galaxy Z Flip3 is also a factor, the report said, as Samsung needs more parts to meet the demand. The popular folding phones uses the Snapdragon 888 chipset, the same processor Galaxy S21 FE was expected to feature.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 costs revealed. Check India price, availability

The report said that Samsung is trying to meet the promised supply of Galaxy Z Flip3 to telecom partners.

The Galaxy S21 FE would have been an affordable variant of the Galaxy S21 line-up, sporting the same Snapdragon 888 chipset as the rest but with changed cameras and screen to cut costs.

 

