Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ launched: Price in India, other details

Samsung ’s Galaxy Unpacked launch event introduced the new flagships by the company. The South Korean company has revealed the new Galaxy S21 flagship line-up which includes a Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The phones come with upgrades in the optics, processing power and event battery efficiency.

The Galaxy S21 5G starts at ₹69,999, the Galaxy S21+ 5G starts at a price of ₹81,999. The most expensive Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at a price of ₹1,05,999.

The pre-order consumers get a Galaxy SmartTag a Samsung E-shop voucher of up to ₹10,000. The company is also offering a cashback of up to ₹10,000. Pre-ordered devices will start shipping from 25 January. The sale of the device starts in India at 29 January.

Two R&D centres in India are working on just smartphones. The one in Bengaluru is the biggest centre outside Korea. The company claims that over 600 Indian engineers have been working with the global team working on the new flagship smartphones.

The Galaxy S21 comes with a 6.2-inch display whereas the Galaxy S21+ sports a 6.7-inch display and a larger battery.

The Galaxy S21 series introduces a Contour Cut Camera housing that blends into the device’s metal frame. The S21 and S21+ will be available in a new colour called Phantom Violet. The company claims that each device is coated with a haze finish on the back.

Galaxy S21 gets an AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The company claims that it automatically adjusts the frame rate based on the content. To help reduce eye fatigue, the new Eye Comfort Shield automatically adjusts the blue light based on the time of day.

Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+’s get a triple-lens camera setup. It comes with an 8K Snap feature that lets the user grab clear images from their 8K video footage. New Director’s View lets the user see, switch, and select the best shot. The users can capture video with the front and rear cameras at once.

The Single Take feature allows the user to capture a variety of still and video formats with one tap. It has been enhanced with new pro-style video settings like Highlight Video and Dynamic Slow-Mo.

In Portrait Mode, the AI-powered camera leverages 3D analysis. It also brings in options for virtual studio lighting and AI background effects to make sure the subject pops from the frame. It also works for selfies too. The camera also provides Space Zoom of up to 30x zoom.

The Galaxy S21 features an Exynos 2100 chipset built over 5nm architechture. The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ smartphone will be available with 8GB RAM and a choice for 128GB internal storage or 256GB storage.

In terms of battery, the smaller Galaxy S21 comes with a 4000mAh battery whereas the Galaxy S21+ comes with a 4800mAh battery. The prices of the Galaxy S21 starts at $799, whereas the Galaxy S21+ comes with a $999.99 price tag.

