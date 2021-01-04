Samsung Galaxy S21 launch event announced: Details here

Samsung has announced the dates for its first Unpacked event for 2021. The company plans to unveil the Galaxy S21 on 14 January. The launch event has been scheduled almost a month earlier this year. The early availability of the flagship is expected to help the company with sales figures for the yea

It further added, “Learn more about the new experiences that are built to make your everyday life epic at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021, which will be broadcast on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com at 10 a.m. EST on January 14, 2021."

The Unpacked event is expected to start the flagship race for 2021 with the new Galaxy S21 series. The new Galaxy S21 series is expected to get three variants. The Galaxy S21 is slated to feature a 6.2-inch screen, the Galaxy S21 Plus is expected to feature a 6.7-inch screen and Galaxy S21 Ultra might get the biggest, 6.8-inch display.

The devices will be powered by Samsung’s in-house, Exynos 2100 chipset or Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 chipset. The company is also expected to make significant changes to the camera hardware on the Galaxy S21 line-up.

Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Buds Pro to compete with the Apple Airpods lineup. The South Korean tech giant might also unveil a smart tag which will be slim tile-like tracking device.