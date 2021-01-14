Galaxy S series device is one flagship smartphone that can compete against the iPhone. Samsung's highly-anticipated 'Galaxy Unpacked' 2021 event later today will unveil the Galaxy S21 series.

The event, which will be held in a virtual manner due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, will take place through Samsung's social media channels as well as via YouTube.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 will be included at the launch today of Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung is also speculated to unveil the Galaxy Buds Pro (its next-generation truly wireless (TWS) earbuds) as well as the Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth tracker at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event.

Ahead of the official launch, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series price and specifications have been leaked multiple times. The South Korean multinational will announce the official pricing and availability details at the event today.

Before the Galaxy S21 series launch event starts, here is all that you need to know about the Samsung flagship smartphone series.

Samsung Galaxy S21 livestream details

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event will begin at 10 am EST (8:30 pm IST). It will be live-streamed on Samsung's website, the Samsung Newsroom, as well as YouTube.

In India, the Samsung Galaxy India Unpacked event will go live at 8 pm IST, 30 minutes before the global event for Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch goes live.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series price in India (rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series price in India is expected to be relatively lesser than the European pricing.

As per reports, the regular Galaxy S21 could start at EUR 849 (roughly ₹75,600), while the Galaxy S21+ is are expected to carry an initial price tag of EUR 1,049 (roughly ₹93,400) for the 128GB storage option.

Also, Galaxy S21 Ultra could be EUR 1,399 (roughly ₹1,24,600) for the 128GB model.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to come in multiple colour options and will feature a hole-punch display. The series is also likely to have Exynos 2100 SoC in global markets — or Snapdragon 888 in America.

Display & screen: The Samsung Galaxy S21 will have a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Display with Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen and 421ppi pixel density, whereas the Galaxy S21+ will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ panel.

Both the models will come with a Dynamic AMOLED flat-screen and support up to 120Hz refresh rate support.

The top-end Galaxy S21 Ultra is, on the other hand, said to have a 6.8-inch (1,440x3,200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display and 515ppi pixel density.

Camera: The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ both are expected to have the same triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with a wide-angle lens.

However, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is rumoured to have a quad rear camera setup that could include a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, and two sensors at 10-megapixel resolution with a telephoto lens on top.

Both, the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are expected to have a 10-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra may come with a 40-megapixel selfie camera.

Battery: The Galaxy S21 is rumoured to have a 4,000mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S21+ could come with a 4,800mAh battery and the Galaxy S21 Ultra could include a battery of 5,000mAh capacity.









